Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Woman, 23, killed after deer crashes through car windshield

By WLBT Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 11:39 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Authorities say a 23-year-old woman was killed after a deer crashed through a car windshield on a Mississippi highway.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the accident happened Tuesday morning on US-61 South near Old Colony Road in Claiborne County.

WLBT reports that a Chevrolet Cavalier hit a deer. The animal then hit a Nissan Maxima, entering through the car’s windshield.

A passenger in the Maxima, 23-year-old Amanda Taylor, of Jackson, was killed in the incident.

Copyright 2024 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Weekend Storm
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Has A Weekend Storm System
FILE: Police lights
One dead after vehicle police tried to stop crashes into another car in Lexington
A special Falmouth City Council meeting begins at noon on Tuesday to start the process of...
Northern Kentucky mayor impeached by city council
Tracking a potential impact from a weekend storm.
Jim Caldwell's Forecast | Below average run continues before weekend snow threat
A southern Kentucky animal advocate holds six collars she removed as "a sign of respect" from...
WKYT Investigates | Dozens of dead dogs found dumped in Ky. national forest

Latest News

Perry County Schools
EKY education leaders react to potential teacher pay raise
Police say Mooreland Avenue and Mackville Road from Blue Ridge subdivision to Shewmaker Lane...
Harodsburg Police working ‘active situation’
WKYT obtained video from a viewer showing the moment shots were fired in crowded downtown...
WKYT EXCLUSIVE | See the moment shots were fired in downtown Lexington New Year’s Day shooting
WKYT EXCLUSIVE: Viewer video of New Year's Day downtown Lexington shooting
WKYT EXCLUSIVE: Viewer video of New Year's Day downtown Lexington shooting