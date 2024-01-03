Woman charged in connection with downtown Lexington New Year’s Day shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is facing charges related to a downtown Lexington shooting on New Year’s Day.

24-year-old Monteza Long is charged with wanton endangerment and discharging a firearm in city limits.

Police say officers were dispatched to the 100 block of West Main Street for shots fired just before two early Monday morning.

They say not long after they were called there, someone showed up at UK Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, detectives learned that the shooting stemmed from a disorder.

Long is being held in the Fayette County Detention Center.

One man, Quincy Kreitzer, was celebrating the new year at a party around the block from West Main, and he says safety needs to be a top priority.

“It’s scary knowing that you’re that close to it. If we were wondering downtown, what could’ve happened? It’s just terrifying to know that you were just feet from that incident.” Quincy Kreitzer said.

Long is being held in the Fayette County Detention Center.

Copyright 2024 WKYT. All rights reserved.