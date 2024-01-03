Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Woman charged in connection with downtown Lexington New Year’s Day shooting

Monteza Long
Monteza Long(Fayette County Detention Center/WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:08 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is facing charges related to a downtown Lexington shooting on New Year’s Day.

24-year-old Monteza Long is charged with wanton endangerment and discharging a firearm in city limits.

Police say officers were dispatched to the 100 block of West Main Street for shots fired just before two early Monday morning.

They say not long after they were called there, someone showed up at UK Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, detectives learned that the shooting stemmed from a disorder.

Long is being held in the Fayette County Detention Center.

One man, Quincy Kreitzer, was celebrating the new year at a party around the block from West Main, and he says safety needs to be a top priority.

“It’s scary knowing that you’re that close to it. If we were wondering downtown, what could’ve happened? It’s just terrifying to know that you were just feet from that incident.” Quincy Kreitzer said.

Long is being held in the Fayette County Detention Center.

Copyright 2024 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Snow chances possible for the weekend.
Jim Caldwell's Forecast | 2024 is here and running colder
Nearly half of a police force in Wisconsin resigned in one day.
Nearly half of police force resigns in one day
Both shootings happened just hours after the start of the new year
Lexington police investigate first shootings of 2024
radar
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks Flakes To Start 2024
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Lexington father says his son was assaulted with laptop during class

Latest News

A Japan Airlines flight burst into flames on the runway in Tokyo after it collided with a...
Planes catch fire after a collision at Japan’s Haneda airport, killing 5. Hundreds evacuated safely
Both shootings happened just hours after the start of the new year
Lexington police investigate first shootings of 2024
Police: Out-of-state murder suspect arrested in Lexington after barricade situation
WATCH | Police: Out-of-state murder suspect arrested in Lexington after barricade situation
On December 28th, a Madison County family escaped a house fire.
Berea family needs help after house fire