Woman claims she was attacked, kidnapped, robbed in Estill Co. home

IRVINE, Ky. (WKYT) - An Estill County woman says she was beaten, tortured, robbed and kidnapped from her home.

She says it happened four days ago.

Right now, she says she’s so traumatized by the alleged event that she can’t even go back into her own house.

[WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE WHERE WE SAT DOWN WITH THE WOMAN VICTIMIZED BY THIS WHOLE ORDEAL AND SHE SAYS SHE HAS THE BRUISES ON HER BODY TO PROVE IT]

Police have yet to make an arrest.

Copyright 2024 WKYT. All rights reserved.