Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Family of Lexington crash victim reacts after suspect’s court hearing

Family of crash victim reacts after suspect’s court hearing
By Julia Sandor
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Emotions filled the courtroom in the Fayette Circuit Courthouse.

Gwen Johnson is speaking out for her son, Ansean Jackson. Jackson was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Lexington back in August.

RELATED: Police: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run collision; suspect arrested

Christopher Parish is charged with aggravated DUI and vehicular homicide. He pled not guilty in court Thursday morning.

Johnson asked for an increased bond for Parish, but bond remained $7,000.

”There is always room for improvement. Nothing is perfect. The law is not perfect. I am not perfect. My son was not perfect. Mr. Parish is not perfect, but the fact of it is that we have to be accountable. We have to be respectful. We have to follow the law, just like the judge told me today in court.” Johnson said.

Johnson drove from Hopkinsville to be at the arraignment on Thursday, and she said she will continue to show up in the future.

Copyright 2024 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain and snow will blow through
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Weekend system has all kinds of tricks
weekend winter
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Breaks Down A Weekend System
Crews blocked off a stretch of Mooreland Avenue around 10 p.m. for the investigation.
Standoff in Harrodsburg ends, man accused of shooting at officers
WKYT obtained video from a viewer showing the moment shots were fired in crowded downtown...
WKYT EXCLUSIVE | See the moment shots were fired in downtown Lexington New Year’s Day shooting
Weekend Storm
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Has A Weekend Storm System

Latest News

Michael Blowen started Old Friends in 2003.
Founder of Old Friends Farm stepping down as CEO
Kentucky voters will go to the ballot box May 21 for the 2024 presidential primary.
The role Kentucky voters will play in 2024 presidential primary
Founder of Old Friends Farm stepping down as CEO
WATCH | Founder of Old Friends Farm stepping down as CEO
Return from break delayed due to lack of heat at Kentucky school
Return from break delayed due to lack of heat at Kentucky school