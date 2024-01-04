Family of Lexington crash victim reacts after suspect’s court hearing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Emotions filled the courtroom in the Fayette Circuit Courthouse.

Gwen Johnson is speaking out for her son, Ansean Jackson. Jackson was killed in a hit-and-run collision in Lexington back in August.

RELATED: Police: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run collision; suspect arrested

Christopher Parish is charged with aggravated DUI and vehicular homicide. He pled not guilty in court Thursday morning.

Johnson asked for an increased bond for Parish, but bond remained $7,000.

”There is always room for improvement. Nothing is perfect. The law is not perfect. I am not perfect. My son was not perfect. Mr. Parish is not perfect, but the fact of it is that we have to be accountable. We have to be respectful. We have to follow the law, just like the judge told me today in court.” Johnson said.

Johnson drove from Hopkinsville to be at the arraignment on Thursday, and she said she will continue to show up in the future.

Copyright 2024 WKYT. All rights reserved.