Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

FDA looking into reports of hair loss, suicidal thoughts in people using Ozempic, other weight loss drugs

The injectable drug Ozempic is shown Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Houston.
The injectable drug Ozempic is shown Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Houston.(David J. Phillip | AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:29 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The FDA is looking into reports of hair loss, suicidal thoughts and aspiration linked to the use of popular diabetes and weight loss drugs.

People who take medications like Ozempic, Mounjaro, Rybelsus and Wegovy may be at risk for these side effects.

This just means that the FDA has identified a potential safety issue, but it does not mean that FDA has found a causal relationship between the drug and the risks.

On its website, the FDA reported that it is evaluating the need for regulatory action after it received reports of unusual side effects like accidentally breathing in food or liquid.

These popular drugs designed to treat diabetes or weight loss mimic GLP-1, a hormone naturally produced in the body that slows the passage of food through the stomach.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain and snow will blow through
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Weekend system has all kinds of tricks
Crews blocked off a stretch of Mooreland Avenue around 10 p.m. for the investigation.
Standoff in Harrodsburg ends, man accused of shooting at officers
weekend winter
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Breaks Down A Weekend System
WKYT obtained video from a viewer showing the moment shots were fired in crowded downtown...
WKYT EXCLUSIVE | See the moment shots were fired in downtown Lexington New Year’s Day shooting
It happened around 10:30 in the 1400 block of Nicholasville Rd. The address is listed for The...
‘Heavy fire’ seen when crews respond to Lexington apartment complex

Latest News

First responders work an active fire inside the Landmark Ranch Estates neighborhood on...
Fire at home of Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill started by child playing with cigarette lighter
Sweethearts has something special for those who are in undefined relationships this...
Sweethearts releases ‘Situationship’ candy boxes for Valentine’s Day
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say multiple people have been shot at a high school in Perry, Iowa; suspect is dead
Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante confirmed multiple victims in a school shooting in Perry,...
Iowa school shooting: Multiple victims reported
Imam Hassan Sharif was shot outside the Masjid Muhammad-Newark mosque in Newark, New Jersey...
New Jersey police seek killer of a Muslim leader outside Newark mosque