FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Is Watching The Weekend System

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s full steam ahead toward a developing storm system set to bring winter weather to the region this weekend. That storm kicks off a very active setup as we roll through next week and, really, through the month of January.

Let us begin with a quick word on today. A few flurries and snow showers may be noted across the region with the greatest chance of seeing flakes in the southeast. This won’t really show up on radar, but some flakes may be dancing about the sky. A little sun shine then shows up by this afternoon.

My overall thoughts on the weekend system really haven’t changed much at all. The area I’ve been highlighting for the best chance of snow continues to look like the area most favorably for a quick-hitting wet snowfall late Friday night into the first part of Saturday and that’s along and north of Interstate 64.

Some slushy light accumulations will be possible in this area with mainly rain across the rest of the region.

Another light rain and light snow maker moves in for Sunday with a much bigger system coming early next week. That brings heavy rain, snow and wind.

