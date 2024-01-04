FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Jim Caldwell breaks down a very active pattern

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The pattern is loaded through next week. Even beyond that, we will take it one storm at a time!

For today & tomorrow, it is mainly quiet for everyone. The only difference between these two days will be the temperatures. It looks like we remain chilly all day today with those highs only reaching around the upper-30s. Milder air will find us on Friday as highs will reach the mid-40s. Late that night, our first round of precipitation will begin sweeping into the region.

WEEKEND SYSTEM

The more I look at these latest tracks, the more I think that we are going to see an extended period of a mix for your Saturday. Some will see snow during the onset of this but the transition over to rain & snow will cut back significantly on decent snowfall totals.

The leading edge of precipitation arrives late Friday night.

As temperatures drop, the northern edge will switch to snow.

It looks like that happens around Lexington, along I-64, and north.

If you see any accumulation in that zone, it will be on the lighter side.

Rain will cause those totals to not reach those higher levels.

Rain and snow will make a run at Kentucky. (WKYT)

The next system will move in for next week. That is why, when you see our 7-Day, we have FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS listed through next week. Very little downtime between all of this activity. Early indications with that system will bring wind, rain, and eventually some snow. I will need a lot more time to evaluate it before we make any long-range predictions. Just be prepared for more activity!

Take care of each other!

