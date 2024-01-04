Everyday Kentucky
Founder of Old Friends Farm stepping down as CEO

The founder of Old Friends, a retirement home for thoroughbreds, is stepping down, but he says he will remain in the saddle.
By Darnell Crenshaw
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The founder of Old Friends, a retirement home for thoroughbreds, is stepping down, but he says he will remain in the saddle.

Michael Blowen started Old Friends in 2003.

The retirement home for champion thoroughbreds has grown over the years from 52 acres to 300 acres. One hundred sixty-one retired thoroughbreds live there.

Starting in February, John Nicholson, the former executive director of the Kentucky Horse Park, will take over as CEO of Old Friends.

