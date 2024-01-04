Founder of Old Friends Farm stepping down as CEO

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - The founder of Old Friends, a retirement home for thoroughbreds, is stepping down, but he says he will remain in the saddle.

Michael Blowen started Old Friends in 2003.

The retirement home for champion thoroughbreds has grown over the years from 52 acres to 300 acres. One hundred sixty-one retired thoroughbreds live there.

[WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE WHERE WE TALKED WITH BLOWEN ABOUT HIS DECISION TO TAKE A STEP BACK]

Starting in February, John Nicholson, the former executive director of the Kentucky Horse Park, will take over as CEO of Old Friends.

Copyright 2024 WKYT. All rights reserved.