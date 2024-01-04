Good Question: Why are Iowa & New Hampshire so important to presidential candidates?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For today’s Good Question, Steve asks, “Since both Iowa and New Hampshire are small states and have very few electoral votes, why are they so important to presidential candidates?”

Because they are the earliest contests when it comes to presidential campaigns, a good showing in either Iowa’s caucuses or New Hampshire’s primary can make or ruin a person’s chances of being the nominee.

After those, it’s likely some candidates will end their campaigns. Others will tout being the first winners in this election season.

And Iowa and New Hampshire also take pride in their positions. The National Constitution Center says Iowa’s state legislature passed a law saying that its caucuses need to be held at least eight days before any other nominating contest.

This year, that’s January 15.

New Hampshire has a similar law connected to other primaries. Their presidential primary will be on January 23.

As for us, Kentucky’s presidential primary will be months later, on May 21st.

