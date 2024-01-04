Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Good Question: Why are Iowa & New Hampshire so important to presidential candidates?

Vote
Vote(MGN Graphics)
By Victor Puente
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For today’s Good Question, Steve asks, “Since both Iowa and New Hampshire are small states and have very few electoral votes, why are they so important to presidential candidates?”

Because they are the earliest contests when it comes to presidential campaigns, a good showing in either Iowa’s caucuses or New Hampshire’s primary can make or ruin a person’s chances of being the nominee.

After those, it’s likely some candidates will end their campaigns. Others will tout being the first winners in this election season.

And Iowa and New Hampshire also take pride in their positions. The National Constitution Center says Iowa’s state legislature passed a law saying that its caucuses need to be held at least eight days before any other nominating contest.

This year, that’s January 15.

New Hampshire has a similar law connected to other primaries. Their presidential primary will be on January 23.

As for us, Kentucky’s presidential primary will be months later, on May 21st.

If you have a Good Question you’d like us to try to answer, send it to goodquestion@wkyt.com.

Copyright 2024 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain and snow will blow through
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Weekend system has all kinds of tricks
Crews blocked off a stretch of Mooreland Avenue around 10 p.m. for the investigation.
Standoff in Harrodsburg ends, man accused of shooting at officers
weekend winter
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Breaks Down A Weekend System
WKYT obtained video from a viewer showing the moment shots were fired in crowded downtown...
WKYT EXCLUSIVE | See the moment shots were fired in downtown Lexington New Year’s Day shooting
It happened around 10:30 in the 1400 block of Nicholasville Rd. The address is listed for The...
‘Heavy fire’ seen when crews respond to Lexington apartment complex

Latest News

School snow day
No more traditional snow days for FCPS students
No more traditional snow days for FCPS students
No more traditional snow days for FCPS students
MGN Online
Woman sentenced for role in theft of millions from Lexington
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department says there were 284 new lab-confirmed flu cases...
WATCH | LFCHD says flu cases are continuing to rise in Lexington