Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Man on a mission to donate in all 50 states during National Blood Donor Month

WKYT spoke to one man who’s on a mission to help increase the supply one state at a time.
By Mariah Congedo
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - January kicks off National Blood Donor Month, and the Kentucky Blood Center said it comes at a time when their entire blood supply is low.

WKYT spoke to one man who’s on a mission to help increase the supply one state at a time.

“65% of Americans are eligible to donate blood, but unfortunately, only 3% do,” said Eric Lindsey with the Kentucky Blood Center.

According to the Kentucky Blood Center, one in four people will need a blood transfusion at some point in their lifetime.

“We are, unfortunately, currently in critical need of four different blood types,” said Lindsey. “O-, A-, AB- and AB+.”

Lindsey says this means they only have a day’s supply or less to be able to provide to the local hospitals.

“Our goal is to always have at least a three to four-day supply of each blood type,” said Lindsey.

Lindsey says in the new year, he encourages people to take on a new resolution.

“This is something we need everyone to do and make time for in order for us to have a healthy healthcare system,” said Lindsey.

For Vinton Smith, donating blood has become a passion. For the last 15 years, he’s been on a journey to donate whole blood and platelets in all 50 states.

“Taking a few moments of our life to give back a lifetime of moments for other people,” said Smith.

Smith says he regularly donates to his local center in Pennsylvania. But when he took on a new job in travel sales, he had to figure something out.

“The first time I was away, I was in Florida, and I donated blood there. Then I was in Michigan, then New Hampshire, then Arizona, and then Colorado. After three years, I realized I donated blood in 16 different states.”

To date, Smith has donated whole blood in 47 states, and after today’s donation at KBC, he’s donated platelets in 23.

“When I stop and I think about what motivates me to continue to donate blood, it’s realizing there are people that are alive today because of the time I took to donate blood or platelets,” said Smith.

Smith already has his next state, Nevada, marked on his calendar. He hopes his story inspires others.

“If others would stop and think about the impact that this has on others’ lives, then they too would be inspired to donate blood.”

To donate blood, you can schedule an appointment on the Kentucky Blood Center’s website. Until the 20th, you can get a sweatshirt as a ‘thank you’ for your donation.

Copyright 2024 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain and snow will blow through
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Weekend system has all kinds of tricks
weekend winter
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Breaks Down A Weekend System
Crews blocked off a stretch of Mooreland Avenue around 10 p.m. for the investigation.
Standoff in Harrodsburg ends, man accused of shooting at officers
WKYT obtained video from a viewer showing the moment shots were fired in crowded downtown...
WKYT EXCLUSIVE | See the moment shots were fired in downtown Lexington New Year’s Day shooting
Weekend Storm
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Has A Weekend Storm System

Latest News

Kentucky voters will go to the ballot box May 21 for the 2024 presidential primary.
The role Kentucky voters will play in 2024 presidential primary
Return from break delayed due to lack of heat at Kentucky school
Return from break delayed due to lack of heat at Kentucky school
Mallory Patterson is charged with manslaughter, driving a motor vehicle under the influence of...
One charged nearly a year after deadly Lexington crash
Return from break delayed due to lack of heat at Kentucky school
Return from break delayed due to lack of heat at Kentucky school
WKYT found some districts’ school resource officers are not certified to use patrol rifles.
WKYT Investigates: Are school resource officers outgunned?