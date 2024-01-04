Man on a mission to donate in all 50 states during National Blood Donor Month

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - January kicks off National Blood Donor Month, and the Kentucky Blood Center said it comes at a time when their entire blood supply is low.

WKYT spoke to one man who’s on a mission to help increase the supply one state at a time.

“65% of Americans are eligible to donate blood, but unfortunately, only 3% do,” said Eric Lindsey with the Kentucky Blood Center.

According to the Kentucky Blood Center, one in four people will need a blood transfusion at some point in their lifetime.

“We are, unfortunately, currently in critical need of four different blood types,” said Lindsey. “O-, A-, AB- and AB+.”

Lindsey says this means they only have a day’s supply or less to be able to provide to the local hospitals.

“Our goal is to always have at least a three to four-day supply of each blood type,” said Lindsey.

Lindsey says in the new year, he encourages people to take on a new resolution.

“This is something we need everyone to do and make time for in order for us to have a healthy healthcare system,” said Lindsey.

For Vinton Smith, donating blood has become a passion. For the last 15 years, he’s been on a journey to donate whole blood and platelets in all 50 states.

“Taking a few moments of our life to give back a lifetime of moments for other people,” said Smith.

Smith says he regularly donates to his local center in Pennsylvania. But when he took on a new job in travel sales, he had to figure something out.

“The first time I was away, I was in Florida, and I donated blood there. Then I was in Michigan, then New Hampshire, then Arizona, and then Colorado. After three years, I realized I donated blood in 16 different states.”

To date, Smith has donated whole blood in 47 states, and after today’s donation at KBC, he’s donated platelets in 23.

“When I stop and I think about what motivates me to continue to donate blood, it’s realizing there are people that are alive today because of the time I took to donate blood or platelets,” said Smith.

Smith already has his next state, Nevada, marked on his calendar. He hopes his story inspires others.

“If others would stop and think about the impact that this has on others’ lives, then they too would be inspired to donate blood.”

To donate blood, you can schedule an appointment on the Kentucky Blood Center’s website. Until the 20th, you can get a sweatshirt as a ‘thank you’ for your donation.

Copyright 2024 WKYT. All rights reserved.