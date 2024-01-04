No more traditional snow days for FCPS students

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The era of the traditional snow day is over for Fayette County students.

From now on, FCPS officials say the district will have kids learn online instead.

Leaders are taking some steps to make the transition easier, and students will be given a Chromebook to learn from home.

Families are asked to check their school’s website and should receive specifics from principals and teachers.

