Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

No more traditional snow days for FCPS students

The era of the traditional snow day is over for Fayette County students.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The era of the traditional snow day is over for Fayette County students.

From now on, FCPS officials say the district will have kids learn online instead.

Leaders are taking some steps to make the transition easier, and students will be given a Chromebook to learn from home.

Families are asked to check their school’s website and should receive specifics from principals and teachers.

Copyright 2024 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain and snow will blow through
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Weekend system has all kinds of tricks
Crews blocked off a stretch of Mooreland Avenue around 10 p.m. for the investigation.
Standoff in Harrodsburg ends, man accused of shooting at officers
weekend winter
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Breaks Down A Weekend System
WKYT obtained video from a viewer showing the moment shots were fired in crowded downtown...
WKYT EXCLUSIVE | See the moment shots were fired in downtown Lexington New Year’s Day shooting
It happened around 10:30 in the 1400 block of Nicholasville Rd. The address is listed for The...
‘Heavy fire’ seen when crews respond to Lexington apartment complex

Latest News

No more traditional snow days for FCPS students
No more traditional snow days for FCPS students
MGN Online
Woman sentenced for role in theft of millions from Lexington
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department says there were 284 new lab-confirmed flu cases...
WATCH | LFCHD says flu cases are continuing to rise in Lexington
Top Stories: WKYT News at Noon (01/04/2024)
Top Stories: WKYT News at Noon (01/04/2024)