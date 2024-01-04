One charged nearly a year after deadly Lexington crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A person has been charged in connection with a deadly crash from March of 2023.

The crash happened on Tates Creek Road and Garden Grove Walk.

Police say their investigation found the vehicle driven by 21-year-old Mallory Patterson left the roadway and struck a tree, trapping the passenger, 46-year-old Jessica Patterson, underneath.

Jessica Patterson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mallory Patterson is charged with manslaughter, driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and driving without a license.

