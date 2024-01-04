The role Kentucky voters will play in 2024 presidential primary

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Candidate filings for the 2024 presidential election are due in Kentucky by Friday, Jan. 5 at 4 p.m.

However, Kentucky’s presidential primary is months later than many other states, making it possible for the candidates to be decided before Kentuckian voters go to the ballot box on May 21.

“I don’t think our system disserves Kentucky,” said Sec. of State Michael Adams. “I think what disserves Kentucky most is that our elections are not competitive in a general election.”

Even if the candidates for the 2024 presidential election are decided by the time Kentucky’s primary rolls around on May 21, Sec. Adams said Kentuckians still hold some power with their vote.

“Your vote still does count; it still decides who sort of delegates go to the national convention of your party and decide who vote for president, but of course, the reality is the early states have disproportionate influence in settling the field,” said Sec. Adams.

According to Sec. Adams, changing the date of Kentucky’s presidential primary is not entirely simple, with democrats and republicans nationally differing on how they view which states should come first, with setting the stage for a national decision.

“The democratic party was concerned that you had a very white, very rural state having disproportionate influence over who the nominee of the party would be,” said Sec. Adams. “The Republican party really doesn’t have that debate going on, so I would think the republican party would be more favorable to [making Kentucky’s primary earlier].”

Democrats are not holding their traditional Iowa caucus alongside Republicans to kick off the presidential election cycle. The Republican party will be holding their caucus on Jan. 15.

Sec. Adams said the republican party’s willingness to keep Iowa at the forefront of the presidential primaries could signify the potential for Republicans to be in favor of making Kentucky’s primary earlier if it were proposed in the legislature.

Unlike earlier caucus and primary states or swing states, Kentucky does not see as much of presidential candidates.

“If we have a surprise in either party if the Biden campaign becomes endangered by his competition or the Trump campaign by theirs, then we’ll have some candidates here,” said Sec. Adams.

As of 24 hours before the filing deadline, President Joe Biden and challenger Dean Phillips are registered in Kentucky for the democratic party, and Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy are registered in Kentucky for the republican party.

According to Sec. Adams, their office has heard from the Trump campaign, but they have not officially filed to run as of 5 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 4.

