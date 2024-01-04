WKYT Investigates: Are school resource officers outgunned?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - School districts across the state are struggling to find qualified resource officers. WKYT’s recent reporting uncovered 40% of schools that don’t have an SRO.

For those that do, what type of guns are they allowed to use to protect your children? What districts might be outgunned?

“As a police officer, you are trained to immediately stop the threat. As soon as possible, stop the threat,” said Jason Rothermund. “No matter what equipment you have.” Rothermund is a retired special operations sergeant with the Lexington Police Department.

We requested records from Fayette County, seven surrounding school districts, and the largest district in the state.

The Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson told us their school resource officers aren’t equipped, but they all have been certified to use patrol rifles previously.

Franklin, Scott, Madison, Bourbon, Woodford, Clark, and Jessamine all have officers walking the halls who are patrol rifle-certified and equipped.

The Custodian of Records for Fayette County said they have no proof of patrol rifle certification and no list of anyone certified to use them. In their weapons policy for 2024, dated October of 2023, the department lists all approved firearms for all of their sworn officers. Patrol rifles are not listed.

“When the fire department responds to a house fire, do you want them coming with a squirt gun, or do you want them coming with a fire hose?” questions Rothermund.

The law enforcement veteran says the decision to give Fayette County Public Schools’ officers patrol rifles would have to come from the school board.

“You’re talking about very educated people not necessarily having law enforcement or tactical backgrounds, making policies that impact law enforcement, and training, and the deployment of these things, so I really think it takes a collaboration,” said Rothermund. “If you are a police department or a sheriff’s office providing patrol services, it’s kind of assumed, and, at this point, it’s kind of a no-brainer. If you can provide those resources, you do.”

Districts that use officers from local law enforcement agencies don’t need permission from school boards.

Dia Davidson-Smith, the Chief Communications and Public Engagement Officer and District Spokesperson for Fayette County Public Schools, released a statement about the district’s safety policy. It reads,

“As a matter of safety and caution, FCPS does not release specifics about our law enforcement officers, their training or weapons. The men and women who serve FCPS are highly trained professionals with years of experience in both local and state law enforcement.”

The Fayette County Public Schools Police Chief, Martin Schafer, also released a statement on safety and security procedures. It reads,

“Following the reconvening of the District Safety Advisory Council last year and engaging in extensive consultations with students, staff, and community members, we gathered valuable input to shape the future of safety measures within our school district and potential updates to our Comprehensive 10 Point Safety Investment Plan – launched in 2018.

Our district is committed to investing in the required resources, both in terms of equipment and training, to ensure that our officers are equipped and prepared to respond effectively to any situation that may arise. FCPS takes pride in having an experienced and well-trained staff of officers, though our commitment to safety extends beyond the consideration of equipment. We are equally focused on providing our officers with the necessary training to handle any potential threat with professionalism, and to effectively build relationships with students and families.

The safety and security of our schools are paramount, and we will continue to collaborate with all stakeholders to make informed decisions that align with our commitment to providing a safe and nurturing environment for all FCPS students and staff.”

Two other districts in Central Kentucky have their own police departments within their school system. Bourbon County and Clark County Schools have officers trained and equipped with patrol rifles.

Copyright 2024 WKYT. All rights reserved.