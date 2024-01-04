Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Woman sentenced for role in theft of millions from Lexington

MGN Online
MGN Online(Source: MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 2:06 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The woman who pleaded guilty in connection with a scheme to defraud Lexington out of nearly $4 million has been sentenced.

Shimea McDonald pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and one count of aggravated identity theft.

The Herald Leader reports McDonald received a sentence of six years and eight months on Thursday. She has to report to prison by March 6.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, McDonald conspired with others to engage in business email compromise scams. More specifically, the conspirators targeted business or municipal entities that had ongoing financial relationships with other vendors who were owed current or future payments by the entities.

The conspirators then impersonated the vendors in email communications with the targeted entities and requested wire payments to a new bank account.

The second suspect in the case, Nana Amuah, was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Investigators say Amuah convinced and instructed McDonald on how to open bank accounts and set up transactions.

Court documents show messages sent between the two with screenshots showing the nearly $4 million posted to a bank account.

The City of Lexington caught the theft, and the FBI was able to recover the money.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain and snow will blow through
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Weekend system has all kinds of tricks
Crews blocked off a stretch of Mooreland Avenue around 10 p.m. for the investigation.
Standoff in Harrodsburg ends, man accused of shooting at officers
weekend winter
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Breaks Down A Weekend System
WKYT obtained video from a viewer showing the moment shots were fired in crowded downtown...
WKYT EXCLUSIVE | See the moment shots were fired in downtown Lexington New Year’s Day shooting
It happened around 10:30 in the 1400 block of Nicholasville Rd. The address is listed for The...
‘Heavy fire’ seen when crews respond to Lexington apartment complex

Latest News

School snow day
No more traditional snow days for FCPS students
No more traditional snow days for FCPS students
No more traditional snow days for FCPS students
The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department says there were 284 new lab-confirmed flu cases...
WATCH | LFCHD says flu cases are continuing to rise in Lexington
Top Stories: WKYT News at Noon (01/04/2024)
Top Stories: WKYT News at Noon (01/04/2024)