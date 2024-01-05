Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

1 dead, 1 flown to hospital after semi, SUV crash in NKY

A woman is dead and another was flown to UK Hospital on Friday after a crash near Falmouth,...
A woman is dead and another was flown to UK Hospital on Friday after a crash near Falmouth, Kentucky.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 3:15 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHERN KENTUCKY (WXIX) - A serious injury crash turns deadly after an SUV and a semi crashed into one another in Falmouth on Friday, Kentucky State Police confirmed.

According to KSP Dry Ridge Post Trooper David Jones, the crash happened around 1 p.m. near the intersection of US-27 and Rankin Mill Road close to Falmouth.

A 2013 Honda SUV was turning left onto US-27 and into the path of the semi, troopers said.

Deputies say the semi-driver was unable to stop in time, hitting the vehicle into a ditch on the passenger side.

The passenger inside the SUV was a woman and she was pronounced dead at the scene, Pendleton County deputies said.

The SUV’s driver was taken by medical helicopter to the University of Kentucky Hospital. They are expected to be okay.

The driver of the semi was not hurt, troopers said.

Trooper Jones says US-27 will be shut down for a couple of hours.

A woman is dead and another was flown to UK Hospital on Friday after a crash near Falmouth,...
A woman is dead and another was flown to UK Hospital on Friday after a crash near Falmouth, Kentucky.(WXIX)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2024 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi caught fire after crashing Friday morning in Lexington.
Semi fire ties up I-75 traffic in Lexington for hours
School snow day
No more traditional snow days for FCPS students
Christian Oliver arrives on the red carpet at the world premiere of "The Mortal Instruments:...
US actor Christian Oliver and his 2 daughters died in a plane crash in the Caribbean, police say
A suspect is in custody after a police chase ended in Berea.
Suspect in custody after multi-county chase ends in Berea
FAWD
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Chris Bailey Tracks Some Winter Weather

Latest News

Homicide investigation
Kentucky State Police investigate Clay County homicide
Biker injured in Monticello crash
Biker injured after a Monticello crash
Suspect in custody after multi-county chase ends in Berea
WATCH | Suspect in custody after multi-county chase ends in Berea
Man dies in Wayne County shooting
WATCH | Man dies in Wayne County shooting
Top Stories: WKYT News at 6:00 PM - 01/06/2024
Top Stories: WKYT News at 6:00 PM - 01/06/2024