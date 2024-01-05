1 dead, 1 flown to hospital after semi, SUV crash in NKY

NORTHERN KENTUCKY (WXIX) - A serious injury crash turns deadly after an SUV and a semi crashed into one another in Falmouth on Friday, Kentucky State Police confirmed.

According to KSP Dry Ridge Post Trooper David Jones, the crash happened around 1 p.m. near the intersection of US-27 and Rankin Mill Road close to Falmouth.

A 2013 Honda SUV was turning left onto US-27 and into the path of the semi, troopers said.

Deputies say the semi-driver was unable to stop in time, hitting the vehicle into a ditch on the passenger side.

The passenger inside the SUV was a woman and she was pronounced dead at the scene, Pendleton County deputies said.

The SUV’s driver was taken by medical helicopter to the University of Kentucky Hospital. They are expected to be okay.

The driver of the semi was not hurt, troopers said.

Trooper Jones says US-27 will be shut down for a couple of hours.

A woman is dead and another was flown to UK Hospital on Friday after a crash near Falmouth, Kentucky. (WXIX)

