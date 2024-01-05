2nd suspect arrested, police looking for 3rd in connection with New Year’s Day shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another person has been arrested, and detectives are looking for a third in connection with the shooting that happened downtown Lexington on New Year’s Day.

According to police, 33-year-old Jonneisheia Lewis was charged with wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and discharging a firearm in city limits.

She is currently being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

Detectives are also looking for 30-year-old Lavonne Smith, 30. Smith has an active warrant for Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon.

Anyone with information or knowledge of Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app at www.p3tips.com.

