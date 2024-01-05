Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

2nd suspect arrested, police looking for 3rd in connection with New Year’s Day shooting

According to police, 33-year-old Jonneisheia Lewis was charged with wanton endangerment,...
According to police, 33-year-old Jonneisheia Lewis was charged with wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and discharging a firearm in city limits.(Fayette Co. Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 2:19 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Another person has been arrested, and detectives are looking for a third in connection with the shooting that happened downtown Lexington on New Year’s Day.

PREVIOUS: Woman charged in connection with downtown Lexington New Year’s Day shooting

According to police, 33-year-old Jonneisheia Lewis was charged with wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, and discharging a firearm in city limits.

She is currently being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

WKYT EXCLUSIVE | See the moment shots were fired in downtown Lexington New Year’s Day shooting

Detectives are also looking for 30-year-old Lavonne Smith, 30. Smith has an active warrant for Possession of a Handgun by a Convicted Felon.

Anyone with information or knowledge of Smith’s whereabouts is asked to call the Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com, or through the P3 Tips app at www.p3tips.com.

Copyright 2024 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School snow day
No more traditional snow days for FCPS students
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
Snow and rain will roll through the region this weekend.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Jim Caldwell breaks down a very active pattern
A semi caught fire after crashing Friday morning in Lexington.
Semi fire ties up I-75 traffic in Lexington for hours
MGN Online
Woman sentenced for role in theft of millions from Lexington

Latest News

Rowan Co. student facing charges after bringing gun on school bus, deputies say
Rowan Co. student facing charges after bringing gun on school bus, deputies say
Leaders said they’ll be opening the hospital in phases starting with the surgery center in April.
Construction on schedule at Baptist Health Lexington’s new Hamburg location
‘That’s my house:’ Kentucky EMT responds to fire at his own home
‘That’s my house:’ Kentucky EMT responds to fire at his own home
‘That’s my house:’ Kentucky EMT responds to fire at his own home
‘That’s my house:’ Kentucky EMT responds to fire at his own home