Construction on schedule at Baptist Health Lexington’s new Hamburg location

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Baptist Health said construction is right on schedule and within budget. Leaders said they’ll be opening the hospital in phases, starting with the surgery center in April.

“We’re really excited. It’s a wonderful opportunity for not only Baptist Health Lexington but our community,” said Baptist Health Lexington President Christ Roty.

It’s an active construction site you can see right from Interstate 75.

“A significant part of the construction is finished,” said Roty.

When Baptist Health broke ground on the location off Polo Club Boulevard in 2020, 2024 seemed so far away. Now, they’re in the homestretch.

“We’re going to spend the rest of the time with the furniture, fixtures, and equipment,” said Roty.

Roty says about 60% of their patients come from outside Fayette County.

“We are at capacity at the main facility, so this is kind of a relief valve. It also opens up access to Eastern Kentucky. It’s easy to get off the highway and get here,” said Roty.

The outpatient campus will provide services like ambulatory care and day surgery. It’ll also be home to a cancer center, a free-standing emergency department, a medical office building and more.

“Brand new MRIs, brand new CT scanners, and we’ll have all new operating rooms and all those things that we need,” said Roty.

Upon opening, Roty says they’ll start with 300 employees with room to grow to up to 600.

“The cancer center will open up more toward June, and then we’ll continue to fill up the physician office building throughout the summer and fall,” said Roty.

Roty says this new hospital won’t take the spot of their main campus on Nicholasville Road.

“We want to keep our community healthy, and this is another avenue to do that,” said Roty.

Baptist Health is actively hiring for various positions. Head to their website to apply.

