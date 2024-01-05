Semi fire shuts down interstate in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A fire is burning on I-75 in Lexington after a semi crashed Friday morning.

I-75 is closed at the 120 mile marker. That’s just after the I-75/I-64 split.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Police say the semi hit the concrete barrier and caught fire.

Police say no one is hurt.

It’s expected to be closed for a couple more hours. We’ll keep you updated when the roadway reopens.

