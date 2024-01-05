FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Chris Bailey Tracks Some Winter Weather

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Our wintry mix is still on target to arrive tonight and early Saturday. The snow signal is a little better on the models today and that’s been a trend since last night, but it’s all about the location of this swath of snow.

A Winter Weather Advisory is now out for the Lexington Metro into northeastern Kentucky.

This is the area where some light accumulations show up Saturday morning. This may briefly cause some travel issues in a few spots.

The rest of the region will see rain and a light mix before everything tapers off during the afternoon and evening.

Another round of light rain and light snow will be noted on Sunday as another system moves in. This shouldn’t cause too many issues for travel.

The First Alert Weather Day continues for the next storm moving in later Monday through Tuesday.

This starts as a wintry mix Monday night before going over the heavy rain and high winds for Tuesday. Winds of 40mph or greater are a good bet. You may even hear thunder during this time. By Tuesday evening, temps are crashing from west to east with snow in the west that spreads eastward Tuesday night and Wednesday. Accumulations are a good bet with this.

