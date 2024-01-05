Everyday Kentucky
First Alert Weather Day | Rain and snow are on the way

FastCast | Alexa Minton tracks First Alert Weather Day
By Alexa Minton
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:53 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Its a First Alert Weather Day in the Commonwealth as a wintry mix is trending towards the state this evening. A low pressure system is tracking into the region, leading to a mix of rain and snow across the board. Greatest wet accumulation chances is going to be North of I-64, but flakes are still possible for southern portions of the state. Rainfall is looking to start light around 8pm, and transitioning to a wintry mix along I-64, with flake chances above and rain chances turning strong in southern portions of Kentucky. Temps for your Friday will peak in 40s.

The wintry mix turns into mainly snow for your Saturday, especially north of I-64, leading into some slushy snow to start off your weekend. Kentucky is left with some potential for early morning accumulation and gusty winds - temps will peak in the upper 30s. low 40s across the state. Lingering shower chances will persist for your Saturday afternoon into your Sunday - but a large scale system is coming in strong for the early parts of next week.

Have a great Friday!

