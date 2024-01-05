Everyday Kentucky
Groups discuss continued efforts for ban on source of income based discrimination

By Julia Sandor
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The battle over income based discrimination for housing has been going on for months for those in Lexington.

A proposed ordinance in Lexington would make it illegal for landlords to discriminate based on how rent is paid.

House Bill 18 would do the opposite.

It would ban local governments from enacting any ordinances that ban source of income discrimination for housing.

“I do worry that there could be a chilling effect with the state bill that’s been introduced but I still hope that council would not make decisions based on speculation and instead just do the thing that’s right to do, which is to pass it.” Drew Bowling, assistant director of Kentucky Fair Housing Council said.

Advocates in favor of the ban say a ban could expand access to affordable housing for low-income people who use third-party payments, such as vouchers or Section 8.

“Anyone at one point might really benefit from these kinds of programs that help people pay rent. Some of the people who use vouchers are moms families people of color people with disabilities, people who are struggling to make ends meet.” Nikita Perumal with KY Tenants said.

The LFUCG committee on Social Services and Public Safety is set to hear the proposal on the source of income based discrimination ban at their first meeting on January 23.

