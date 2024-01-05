Hot shooting EKU Colonels scorch Lipscomb

RICHMOND, Ky. – Eastern Kentucky University’s men’s basketball team shot 52 percent from the field for the game and hit 11 three-pointers on its way to an 80-72 victory over Lipscomb University in both team’s Atlantic Sun Conference opener on Thursday at Baptist Health Arena.

The Colonels (5-9, 1-0 ASUN) started the game on fire from behind the 3-point line. EKU made 6-of-7 from deep to begin the contest and built a 12-point early lead. Michael Moreno got the 3-point fest started with back-to-back long balls. The second broke a 5-5 tie. The first of three first half 3-pointers from Leland Walker put the home team ahead 13-8. Turner Buttry’s make from behind the arc, the Colonels’ sixth, pushed the margin to double digits for the first time, 22-12, with 13:05 on the clock.

Devontae Blanton’s 15-foot jumper with 11:24 before intermission capped the hot start and put EKU on top by 12, 26-14.

The Bisons (9-7, 0-1 ASUN) narrowed the deficit to four, 28-24, on a three from Joe Anderson with 7:46 to go in the first half, but the Colonels came right back. EKU ended the half on a 19-5 run. Walker and Moreno started it with a pair of 3-pointers. Isaiah Cozart capped it with a dunk for an 18-point lead, 47-29.

The Colonels shot 53 percent from the field and 53 percent from behind the arc (9-of-17) in the first 20 minutes. EKU did not turn the ball over in the first half and out-rebounded the visitors by three.

Lipscomb made a run in the first five minutes of the second half, getting within 10 after scoring six straight points. A 3-pointer from AJ McGinnis made it 58-48. The Colonels eased back out to an 18-point lead on a dunk from Cozart followed by a steal and 3-pointer from Collin Cooper with 9:04 remaining to play.

The Bisons ended the game on a 10-3 run to set the final margin at eight.

Walker finished with a team-high 17 points. He also had seven rebounds and five assists while connecting on 7-of-13 from the field and 3-of-6 from deep. Cozart had 14 points, nine rebounds and three blocks. Blanton contributed 15 points, five rebounds and five assists. Tayshawn Comer scored 10 points and handed out four assists.

EKU made 31-of-60 from the field for the game and had 15 assists. The Colonels knocked down 11-of-24 attempts from behind the arc (46 percent).

Will Pruitt led all players with 22 points for Lipscomb. Owen McCormack had 11 points and eight rebounds.

EKU’s two-game ASUN homestand continues on Saturday when Austin Peay visits Baptist Health Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

