Kentucky judges react to viral Nevada courtroom incident

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A courtroom camera in Nevada’s Clark County district court captured the violent moment a defendant attacked the presiding judge.

Just minutes after defendant Deobra Redden was denied probation at his sentencing hearing for charges of attempted battery with substantial bodily harm, Redden ran and leapt towards the judge, tackling her to the ground.

“When he leapt over that bench, I’m sure that judge was terrified,” said Chief Judge Kim Bunnell, who presides in the Fayette County Circuit Court.

Judge Bunnell said most who come through her courtroom manage to keep their composure.

“The vast majority are very calm. Once they’ve accepted responsibility, they accept the consequences,” said Judge Bunnell. “Then there’s that rare occasion where they become so emotionally charged, they don’t know how they’re going to react.”

The unpredictable nature of the courtroom is something Judge Eddy Montgomery, who presides over the 28th judicial circuit court in Pulaski, Lincoln and Rockcastle counties, said impacts all courtrooms.

“Many people we deal with are under the influence of drugs, and you just never know,” said Judge Montgomery. “It could turn at any moment in a courtroom.”

Redden now faces seven counts of battery of a protected person and battery.

Judge Holthus was shaken up with a few bruises. The court marshal was taken to the hospital for a head injury, and a law clerk was taken to the hospital with a hand abrasion.

Both have been released from the hospital.

Copyright 2024 WKYT. All rights reserved.