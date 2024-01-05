Kentucky native competing in Professional Bull Riders event at Rupp Arena

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The professional Bull Riders Pendelton Whisky Velocity Tour is in Lexington.

Friday and Saturday night, contestants from around the world will compete to see how long they can stay on the back of a 2,000-pound bucking beast.

One of the participants, Brandon Ballard, is from Kentucky and is ranked the 17th-best bull rider in the world.

Watch the above video, where we caught up with the 21-year-old rookie coming back home to compete at the highest level.

You can catch all the live, exciting and intense action at Rupp Arena.

Round one of the PBR Pendelton Whisky Velocity Tour starts Friday night at 7:45, and the championship round is at 6:45 on Saturday night.

Copyright 2024 WKYT. All rights reserved.