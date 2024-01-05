Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Kentucky native competing in Professional Bull Riders event at Rupp Arena

One of the participants, Brandon Ballard, is from Kentucky and is ranked the 17th-best bull rider in the world.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The professional Bull Riders Pendelton Whisky Velocity Tour is in Lexington.

Friday and Saturday night, contestants from around the world will compete to see how long they can stay on the back of a 2,000-pound bucking beast.

One of the participants, Brandon Ballard, is from Kentucky and is ranked the 17th-best bull rider in the world.

Watch the above video, where we caught up with the 21-year-old rookie coming back home to compete at the highest level.

You can catch all the live, exciting and intense action at Rupp Arena.

Round one of the PBR Pendelton Whisky Velocity Tour starts Friday night at 7:45, and the championship round is at 6:45 on Saturday night.

Copyright 2024 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School snow day
No more traditional snow days for FCPS students
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting
A semi caught fire after crashing Friday morning in Lexington.
Semi fire ties up I-75 traffic in Lexington for hours
Snow and rain will roll through the region this weekend.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Jim Caldwell breaks down a very active pattern
MGN Online
Woman sentenced for role in theft of millions from Lexington

Latest News

The battle over income based discrimination for housing has been going on for months for those...
Groups discuss continued efforts for ban on source of income based discrimination
The sponsor says he knows of too many crashes, injuries, and deadly incidents in highway work...
Lawmakers could consider bill to place speed detection cameras in highway work zones
Kentucky judges react to viral video of defendant assaulting presiding judge.
Kentucky judges react to viral Nevada courtroom incident
Kentucky native competing in bull riding event at Rupp Arena
WATCH | Kentucky native competing in bull riding event at Rupp Arena