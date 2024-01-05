Lawmakers could consider bill to place speed detection cameras in highway work zones

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) -Kentucky Senator David Yates says there needs to be more enforcement in highway construction work zones.

Yates, a Democrat from Louisville, has filed a bill to put speed detection devices, basically cameras, in zones where people are actively working. It is Senate Bill 44.

He says busy highways can be dangerous places for road workers.

“Unfortunately, even though you have workers out there risking their lives for Kentucky and infrastructure development, people ignore that. They recklessly fly through these areas,” said Yates.

In his full-time job, Yates represents clients who have been injured or whose loved ones were killed in highway crashes.

“In the past few years, I have been a dramatic uptick in the amount of injury accidents and fatalities in work zones,” he said.

He’s sponsoring SB 44 to put cameras in work zones which would result in a ticket mailed to the car’s owner.

“The hope is to save a life. People know a camera is set up. You will deter reckless driving.”

There is the question if this is enforceable since a human being, an actual officer-- would not be pulling you over. Kentucky State Police say they don’t have a comment on this and are staying neutral.

Yates says it has to be a zone with people physically working, the cameras have to catch the driver going 15 miles per hour over the limit, and a person has to be willing to testify to it. The penalty would be $75 for the first offense and $125 for the second and subsequent.

“It may not be the harshest penalty but what it has been shown in other states is to reduce the reckless driving in those zones.”

The bill has not been called to a specific committee yet, and Yates says he is still gathering co-sponsors he also says it is likely it will receive more amendments before any votes are cast.

