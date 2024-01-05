Lexington native and Broadway star Colton Ryan returns home for performance

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Colton Ryan is a Lexington native who has made a name for himself under the lights on Broadway in New York City, but this weekend, he is returning home for one night only and returning to a stage that holds a lot of meaning.

WKYT’s Amber Philpott sat down with Ryan at the Lexington Opera House to talk about returning to a town that he says has shown him so much love.

Colton Ryan is no stranger to the theater, the lights and the stage, but on one particular stage in Lexington he feels like he’s home.

“I can remember when I was 17 at the edge of the stage. It was the first time I ever felt my bones reverberate, and I still chase that feeling today,” said Colton Ryan.

Ryan is coming off what he calls the grandest year of his life both professionally and personally.

He was nominated for his first Tony Award at the age of 27 for his role in the Broadway hit New York, New York.

He didn’t win, but it didn’t matter because he felt the love all the way from Kentucky.

“To have so much love overflowing coming from this wind due south, it was honestly the part that I was most proud of the entire year just knowing that this still is my home,” said Ryan.

Ryan considers any place he’s performing his spiritual home.

This weekend, he’s returning to the Lexington Opera House stage for a one-night-only performance for the Lexington Theatre Company’s Concert with the Stars.

“It’s something I’m actually deeply worried about how emotional I will probably be when I actually go out and do it,” said Ryan.

It will also be an emotional night for Lyndy Franklin Smith, the co-founder of the Lexington Theatre Company, a place that trains the next generation of theatre artists.

“So much of what Concert with the Stars is about for us is a demonstration of our mission, and Colton himself is a singular demonstration of our mission,” said Lyndy Franklin Smith.

In fact, Ryan was a part of Concert with the Stars in 2016 when he was still in college.

“I’m so excited to recreate those moments when Colton was sort of coming up in Concert With the Stars, and now the tables have turned, and now there is going to be young people performing alongside him,” said Franklin Smith.

And this weekend, Ryan is keenly aware of the impact he could have on those chasing their own dreams.

“I do know that all of this in my life felt like it was worth pursuing because I was able to see other Kentuckians and other Lexingtonians forge a path,” said Ryan.

And Colton Ryan certainly has made his own path, one that sees him get the key to his beloved city from Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton on Friday.

That key will be to a place that it seems has been applauding him for years.

“When you come up for air, and something like this happens, especially from people you love, a place you love and call home, its pretty special,” said Ryan.

Concert With the Stars is on Saturday, January 6, at 8 p.m. at Lexington Opera House.

As for what’s next for Colton Ryan, well, he’s preparing for perhaps his biggest role yet: marrying the love of his life.

