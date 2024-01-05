Everyday Kentucky
New bill would ban income-based discrimination in Kentucky

A bill filed in the Kentucky Legislature would prevent housing discrimination from landlords...
A bill filed in the Kentucky Legislature would prevent housing discrimination from landlords based on income across the state.(Rental Realities / CC BY 2.0 / MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A bill filed in the Kentucky Legislature would prevent housing discrimination from landlords based on income across the state.

Representative Ryan Dotson of Winchester filed House Bill 18.

it would coincide with a possible lexington ordinance that looks to ban housing discrimination.

The Urban County Council is expected to vote on it soon.

Louisville is the only other city in the Commonwealth with a similar ban in place.

