New bill would eliminate Kentucky’s ‘no excuse’ in-person absentee voting option

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A bill that would eliminate Kentucky’s recently enacted “no excuse” in-person absentee voting option has been introduced in Frankfort.

Senate Bill 61 is sponsored by northern Kentucky Republican John Schickel.

It would end the option of all voters being allowed to go to the polls the Thursday through Saturday before a Kentucky election.

The bill would keep in place the provision for “excused” absentee voting if a voter certifies they meet certain requirements.

