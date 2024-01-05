Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

New bill would eliminate Kentucky’s ‘no excuse’ in-person absentee voting option

Senate Bill 61 is sponsored by northern Kentucky Republican John Schikel.
Senate Bill 61 is sponsored by northern Kentucky Republican John Schikel.(Credit: MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A bill that would eliminate Kentucky’s recently enacted “no excuse” in-person absentee voting option has been introduced in Frankfort.

Senate Bill 61 is sponsored by northern Kentucky Republican John Schickel.

It would end the option of all voters being allowed to go to the polls the Thursday through Saturday before a Kentucky election.

The bill would keep in place the provision for “excused” absentee voting if a voter certifies they meet certain requirements.

Copyright 2024 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rain and snow will blow through
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Weekend system has all kinds of tricks
weekend winter
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Breaks Down A Weekend System
Crews blocked off a stretch of Mooreland Avenue around 10 p.m. for the investigation.
Standoff in Harrodsburg ends, man accused of shooting at officers
WKYT obtained video from a viewer showing the moment shots were fired in crowded downtown...
WKYT EXCLUSIVE | See the moment shots were fired in downtown Lexington New Year’s Day shooting
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say 17-year-old killed a sixth grader and wounded five in Iowa school shooting

Latest News

Colton Ryan is a Lexington native who has made a name for himself under the lights on Broadway...
Lexington native and Broadway star Colton Ryan returns home for performance
A Rowan County student is facing charges after deputies say he brought a gun on the school bus.
Rowan Co. student facing charges after bringing gun on school bus, deputies say
A bill filed in the Kentucky Legislature would prevent housing discrimination from landlords...
New bill would ban income-based discrimination in Kentucky
Michael Blowen started Old Friends in 2003.
Founder of Old Friends Farm stepping down as CEO