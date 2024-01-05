Rowan Co. student facing charges after bringing gun on school bus, deputies say
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Rowan County student is facing charges after deputies say he brought a gun on the school bus.
The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office says the school resource officer learned a 12-year-old had a gun on the bus.
After an investigation, they found a 22-caliber handgun on the student.
It appears the gun was not loaded, and the student did not have any ammo.
The student is charged with possession of a handgun on school property.
