Rowan Co. student facing charges after bringing gun on school bus, deputies say

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Rowan County student is facing charges after deputies say he brought a gun on the school bus.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office says the school resource officer learned a 12-year-old had a gun on the bus.

After an investigation, they found a 22-caliber handgun on the student.

It appears the gun was not loaded, and the student did not have any ammo.

The student is charged with possession of a handgun on school property.

