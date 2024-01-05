Second half outburst propels Morehead State to 25-point win over Tennessee Tech

MOREHEAD, KY -- Jordan Lathon scored a game-high 21 points, while Riley Minix posted his OVC best seventh double-double with 17 points and career-high 19 rebounds to help lead the Morehead State men’s basketball team over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles 82-57 at home Thursday. Leading by just one (33-32) at the half, MSU outscored Tech 49-25 in the final 20 minutes.

Lathon added three steals to his 21-point game to lead the Eagles (11-4, 2-0 OVC), who have now won 13 consecutive home games and are 25-3 in January games over the past four seasons. Kalil Thomas drilled five three-pointers and scored 19 - one short of his season high. Drew Thelwell chipped in with six points, eight assists and four steals.

Morehead State shared the ball well in Thursday’s game, racking up 15 assists on 29 made field goals. Thelwell, the league leader in assists, now has 52 teammate helpers in his last five games.

Morehead State did a great job disrupting Tennessee Tech shots in the contest, coming away with five blocks. MSU won its 10th straight home game versus TTU and has now defeated the Golden Eagles in Johnson Arena 17 of the past 18 meetings.MSU also continued its torrid rebounding pace, grabbing 45 boards with a plus-25 rebound margin. The Eagles entered the night ranked seventh in the nation in rebounding margin.David Early and Diante Wood both scored 11 to pace the visiting team.

Copyright 2024 WKYT. All rights reserved.