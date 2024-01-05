‘That’s my house:’ Kentucky EMT responds to fire at his own home

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison County first responders are rallying behind one of their own.

Andrew Woolum’s home was destroyed in a fire Wednesday night on North Third Street in Richmond.

Woolum serves as an EMT in the county.

No one was hurt in the fire, but his home is a total loss.

Crews responding say it was scary to see this happening to one of their own.

“When the initial call came out for a structure fire, that, of course, is always an intense situation. and immediately when EMT Woolum said ‘that’s my house.’ That heightened everyone’s sense of urgency,” said Jessica Lake, paramedic. “When we arrived on scene, just seeing EMT Woolum running towards the house not knowing if his wife was OK or not, it just hits different.”

According to the GoFundMe page set up for the Woolums family, he was able to find his wife and safely escaped the fire.

