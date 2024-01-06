Ben Beddoes’ Forecast | More rain and snow showers rest of this weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It will be a cloudy and cold evening ahead as temperatures remain steady in the mid to upper 30s. More scattered rain showers will arrive by midnight with some snowflakes mixing in very late in the overnight. Overnight lows will be down into the mid to upper 30s.

We will start out the day Sunday with cloudy skies and a mix of rain and snow showers. It will be cold and breezy, with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. We will start to dry out some by the afternoon as it remains cloudy with stray rain or snow showers. Temperatures will continue to stay steady in the mid to upper 30s. Mostly cloudy skies will be with us for the evening hours with temperatures in the 30s. Skies turn partly cloudy for the overnight hours as it turns very cold with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS resume for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday as another big storm system moves in, bringing strong wind gusts, heavy rainfall, and possible accumulating snowfall to end.

The day itself, Monday, will be dry as we will start out with more clouds than sun and temperatures climbing into the 30s. Partly to mostly cloudy skies will persist throughout the day as it will stay chilly with temperatures a few degrees above average in the mid to upper 40s. It will turn cloudy for the evening with showers arriving late in the evening. Periods of rain will be around for the overnight hours as it turns breezy as well. Overnight lows Monday night will be down into the mid to upper 30s, with a few places around 40 degrees.

Periods of rain will persist throughout the day on Tuesday as we will be quite windy as well. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s, but it will be very rainy and windy throughout the day, with wind gusts peaking at 40-50 mph. Periods of rain will continue into the evening and overnight hours, changing over to all snow. It will stay very windy, with wind gusts still peaking at 40-50 mph.

We will start off Wednesday with scattered snow showers around in the morning. Accumulating snow is possible, although it would be very light. Cloudy skies will be with us for the afternoon as it will be cold and windy, with highs in the mid to upper 30s and wind gusts up to 30-40 mph. Wind chills will be in the 20s throughout the day. It completely drys out for Wednesday night.

We stay dry for Thursday, with the exception of a stray rain shower. Another system brings more rain and snow to the area by the end of next week. Stay tuned with this end-of-the-week system, as accumulating snow will be possible Friday night as well.

