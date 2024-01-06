Experts speak on start of legislative session, as dozens of bills are filed in the first week

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been a busy four day start to the legislative session. Dozens of bills have already been filed in each chamber.

And crafting a state budget will be the priority.

“Having to move a budget forward, especially in a period of change, means that a lot of other legislation that might have been considered, or might have passed, ends up on the cutting room floor. It ends up not being able to come under consideration due to lack of time,” said UK Political Science Professor Dr. Stephen Voss

As Dr. Voss explains, compared to other states, Kentucky has a short legislative session. So, they have to get to these newly filed bills quickly, or they won’t at all.

“Some of the big bills that emerge really shouldn’t be surprises. For example, a bill targeting Diversity, Equity and Inclusion policies at Universities. You know, I heard that was coming long before the session started.”

Dr. Voss refers to Republican Senator Mike Wilson’s Senate Bill 6, which seeks to limit DEI practices. It was just one of the attention grabbing bills filed this week.

SB 61, sponsored by Republican Senator John Snickel, would eliminate Kentucky’s recently enacted ‘no excuse’ in-person absentee voting option. Ending the option for voters to go to the polls Thursday through Saturday before a Kentucky election.

Two bills were filed in the House that would eliminate sales tax on period products. One filed by Democratic Representative Lisa Willer that would eliminate the ‘period tax’ and require public schools provide menstrual supplies. The second by Republican Representative Kim Banta that would just eliminate the tax.

Another standout, newly introduced bill is Republican Senator Whitney Westerfield’s, which he said would help pregnant women in need. The anti-abortion senator says SB 34 would create child care assistance programs for low income families, fund a rental assistance program, and waive post-secondary education tuition and fees for pregnant mothers and parents of a child under 18, when meeting certain income-based criteria.

A bill Senate President Robert Stivers said will no doubt lead to many conversations in both chambers.

“Healthcare to make sure the mother has everything they need for their healthcare, I think these are the types of things you’re going to hear a lot of discussion about,” said Sem. Stivers.

Also stirring some early conversations, Senator Reggie Thomas, the Democratic Senator from Lexington, introduced SB 52 Friday. It’s a bill that would establish an Artificial Intelligence in Kentucky’s Schools project supervised by the Kentucky Department of Education-creating guidelines for the use of AI.

“AI is here to stay. It serves a lot of productive commercial and educational purposes. But we need to know how it’s being used, so It’s not being used destructively,” said Senator Thomas.

The deadline to file bills is the last week of February.

