LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Fire Department responded to a house fire early Saturday morning.

The fire happened on Cecil Way off Clays Mill Road around 5:45 a.m. Saturday.

Fire officials say no one was hurt in the fire, but a family of six was displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

