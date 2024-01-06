Kentucky rallies in SEC opener, beats Florida 87-85

GAINESVILLE, Fl. (WKYT) - Kentucky started SEC play on the road against the Florida Gators.

Kentucky was spurred by a strong second half, beating the Gators 87-85.

Antonio Reeves led Kentucky with 19 points. Tre Mitchell tallied a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Kentucky returns to Rupp Arena January 9 against Missouri. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. on ESPN.

