Louisville woman raises money for veterans in memory of her son

The death of Maude McCarthy's son molded her and led her to a new purpose. A year after her son's unexpected death, she started raising money for the Wounded Warrior Project, an organization dedicated to honoring and empowering veterans.(WAVE)
By Marresa Burke
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville woman, motivated by the loss of her son, is raising money to help veterans receive the services they need.

Maude McCarthy’s son, Michael Tomai, did three tours in Iraq.

“Oh, God he was wonderful,” Maude McCarthy said.

He died by suicide in 2013. According to research conducted by the Wounded Warrior Project, nearly one in five veterans reported they had attempted suicide at least once in their lifetime.

The death of McCarthy’s son molded her and led her to a new purpose. A year after her son’s unexpected death, she started raising money for the Wounded Warrior Project, an organization dedicated to honoring and empowering veterans.

“Do I see Mike in what I do? He was a better artist than I was,” McCarthy explained. “Mike would have never wanted to be remembered for how he died. He was someone who took life by the horns and had a great time.”

Wounded Warrior Project offers life-changing services in mental and brain health, career counseling, benefits, physical health and wellness, advocacy, and long-term rehabilitative care. Veterans do not have to pay for their services.

“It feels good to know that families that suffered the way my daughter, husband and I did, that there’s a place they can get help if they need it and certainly that their loved one can, along with the VA,” McCarthy said.

In 2023, the Wounded Warrior Project says each day they had 72 injured veterans signed up to receive critical services and support offered by the organization.

Through McCarthy’s Etsy shop, art shows, and farmers market, she’s raised thousands of dollars for the organization in memory of her son.

“For me, being passionate about wounded warriors, it makes sense,” McCarthy said. “It all comes together, but I think that we all need a place where we are going outside of ourselves.”

Click here to see more of Maude’s work or here to donate to the fundraiser for the Wounded Warrior Project.

Copyright 2024 WAVE. All rights reserved.

