Man dies in Wayne County shooting

A man in Wayne County has died after a shooting with police.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has died after a shooting with law enforcement in Wayne County late Friday evening.

Wayne County Coroner Gordon Hicks tells WKYT it happened around 10 p.m. at a home along Highway 200, near Toggle Hollow Road.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, is described as a 45-year-old man.

He died from a gunshot wound sustained in a shooting with Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies.

Hicks says the victims girlfriend was also at the scene.

Kentucky State Police is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2024 WKYT. All rights reserved.

