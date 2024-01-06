Norton Healthcare doctor discusses health benefits of ‘Dry January’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many people kick off the new year with “Dry January,” when people put down alcohol for the first month of the year.

The trend can have serious health benefits.

Dr. Steven Patton with Norton Healthcare says abstaining from drinking for the first month of the year can do a lot of good for both the mind and body. It can decrease your risk for certain cancers and make it easier for people to lose weight.

Quitting drinking will also help you sleep more soundly through the night.

”A lot of times people take a little nightcap to help with sleep,” Dr. Patton said. “It helps put you to sleep, but it doesn’t keep you there and it doesn’t allow you to get in that REM sleep, that good restorative sleep to decrease your cortisol levels and reset you. And when your cortisol levels are high, that’s also another thing that doesn’t allow you to burn fat. Because your cortisol level is a stress hormone and it keeps it up, so it’s very hard to burn any fat or get any benefit of that.”

Dr. Patton says people who drink too much may experience withdrawal symptoms if they try to quit cold turkey. That can include symptoms like tremors, increased irritability, even seizures.

In that scenario, he suggests working with your primary care doctor on a plan to quit drinking.

