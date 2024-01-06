Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Norton Healthcare doctor discusses health benefits of ‘Dry January’

Dr. Steven Patton
Dr. Steven Patton(Norton Healthcare)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many people kick off the new year with “Dry January,” when people put down alcohol for the first month of the year.

The trend can have serious health benefits.

Dr. Steven Patton with Norton Healthcare says abstaining from drinking for the first month of the year can do a lot of good for both the mind and body. It can decrease your risk for certain cancers and make it easier for people to lose weight.

Quitting drinking will also help you sleep more soundly through the night.

”A lot of times people take a little nightcap to help with sleep,” Dr. Patton said. “It helps put you to sleep, but it doesn’t keep you there and it doesn’t allow you to get in that REM sleep, that good restorative sleep to decrease your cortisol levels and reset you. And when your cortisol levels are high, that’s also another thing that doesn’t allow you to burn fat. Because your cortisol level is a stress hormone and it keeps it up, so it’s very hard to burn any fat or get any benefit of that.”

Dr. Patton says people who drink too much may experience withdrawal symptoms if they try to quit cold turkey. That can include symptoms like tremors, increased irritability, even seizures.

In that scenario, he suggests working with your primary care doctor on a plan to quit drinking.

Copyright 2024 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi caught fire after crashing Friday morning in Lexington.
Semi fire ties up I-75 traffic in Lexington for hours
School snow day
No more traditional snow days for FCPS students
Christian Oliver arrives on the red carpet at the world premiere of "The Mortal Instruments:...
US actor Christian Oliver and his 2 daughters died in a plane crash in the Caribbean, police say
A suspect is in custody after a police chase ended in Berea.
Suspect in custody after multi-county chase ends in Berea
FAWD
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Chris Bailey Tracks Some Winter Weather

Latest News

It&amp;rsquo;s a rare condition that health experts think may be linked to COVID-19, but they...
GOOD QUESTION: What are the symptoms of the inflammatory syndrome affecting children?
MGN
Busting the myths of Coronavirus
For the first time in nearly 20 years, a new subtype of the human immunodeficiency virus, the...
Researchers identify new strain of HIV
Becky Schlueter of the Lexington VA talks about her center's innovative chronic kidney care...
Kentucky VA kidney care program highlighted in DC
U.S. health officials want women getting breast implants to receive stronger warnings and more...
FDA wants stronger warning on breast implants about risks