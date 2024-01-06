Parents share concerns after officials say Rowan Co. student had gun at school

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office shared on Facebook Thursday that a 12-year-old student was arrested after having a gun at school.

Officials said the Rowan County student had a .22 caliber handgun but that it was never loaded, the student did not have ammunition and did not intend on harming anyone.

The student was arrested for Unlawful Possession of a Weapon on School Property.

This incident has left several parents concerned, adding that they were not informed of the situation until 10:00 p.m. that night.

“It was kind of insulting. I feel like the school was kind of pressured to put out their statement because the sheriff’s office put theirs out first,” one parent said.

Several parents have chosen to remain anonymous, but they said there are multiple incidents involving Rowan County Middle School that continue to be swept under the rug.

“There is a lot of transparency over the years that I’ve experienced with three children in this school system. A lot transparency issues. We are not notified at the appropriate time or the appropriate manner,” another parent said.

Parents said they are aiming to band together to ensure students are safe and that parents continue to be informed.

“My hope is that the parents will come forward and step up and put in the work and not just complain about it, but show up and put in the work; to make changes, to force changes. This is unacceptable,” a parent said.

Several parents will be gathering at the Rowan County Public Library on January 9 from 5:00 to 7:00 in hopes of creating a better solution to address these issues.

WKYT reached out to the Rowan County Board of Education about this incident but did not hear back.

On Friday, parents did receive an email from superintendent Michael Rowe who said the safety and well-being of students and staff is their top priority, and that they will be issuing a survey to parents to gather their thoughts and opinions on school safety.

