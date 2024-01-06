Transy women's basketball wins 46th straight game

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -The No. 2 Transylvania Pioneers (13-0, 6-0 HCAC) defeated Anderson University (6-7, 2-4 HCAC) 74-34 to earn their 46th consecutive victory, tying the University of Tennessee’s 46 game win streak set in the 1996-1998 seasons.

Five different Pioneers reached double-figure scoring in the win, with Sydney Wright and Kennedi Stacy each notching 12 points.

The No. 1 defense in the country continued to wear teams out, this time holding Anderson to just 33.3% shooting in the first half and 26.8% the entire game.

Sierra Kemelgor had a season high 10 points on 3/4 shooting from three-point range. Dasia Thornton

Transy will look to extend their win streak to 47 games and tie UConn’s 47 game streak set between 2013-2015 when they take on Hanover at the Clive M. Beck Center Wednesday at 7 PM.

