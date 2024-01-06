Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Transy women's basketball wins 46th straight game

Head Coach Juli Fulks talks with her Transy Pioneers
Head Coach Juli Fulks talks with her Transy Pioneers(Transylvania Athletics)
By Lyndsey Gough
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -The No. 2 Transylvania Pioneers (13-0, 6-0 HCAC) defeated Anderson University (6-7, 2-4 HCAC) 74-34 to earn their 46th consecutive victory, tying the University of Tennessee’s 46 game win streak set in the 1996-1998 seasons.

Five different Pioneers reached double-figure scoring in the win, with Sydney Wright and Kennedi Stacy each notching 12 points.

The No. 1 defense in the country continued to wear teams out, this time holding Anderson to just 33.3% shooting in the first half and 26.8% the entire game.

Sierra Kemelgor had a season high 10 points on 3/4 shooting from three-point range. Dasia Thornton

Transy will look to extend their win streak to 47 games and tie UConn’s 47 game streak set between 2013-2015 when they take on Hanover at the Clive M. Beck Center Wednesday at 7 PM.

Copyright 2024 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A semi caught fire after crashing Friday morning in Lexington.
Semi fire ties up I-75 traffic in Lexington for hours
School snow day
No more traditional snow days for FCPS students
Christian Oliver arrives on the red carpet at the world premiere of "The Mortal Instruments:...
US actor Christian Oliver and his 2 daughters died in a plane crash in the Caribbean, police say
A suspect is in custody after a police chase ended in Berea.
Suspect in custody after multi-county chase ends in Berea
FAWD
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Chris Bailey Tracks Some Winter Weather

Latest News

Kentucky rallies in SEC opener, beats Florida 87-85
Basketball
WKYT High School Game Time - January 5, 2024
LNL Anchors Rhyan Henson and Ryan Piers review the biggest games of the 2023 College Football...
LNL: College Football Bowl Season 2023 Preview Week 3
Jordan Lathon scored a game-high 21 points, while Riley Minix posted his OVC best seventh...
Second half outburst propels Morehead State to 25-point win over Tennessee Tech