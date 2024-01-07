Everyday Kentucky
Albany man arrested on drug trafficking charges

Frankie Davidson
Frankie Davidson(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAYNE CO., Ky. (WKYT) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department has arrested an Albany, Ky. man on drug trafficking charges after receiving a tip about a pending drug transaction.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Tim Catron, a deputy received information regarding a pending drug transaction at the Dollar General Store on West Kentucky Hwy. 90 near the Clinton Co. line.

Shortly after arriving at that location, Deputy Derek Dennis observed a pickup truck matching the description of the target vehicle as it pulled into the parking lot. Dennis then made contact with the driver and observed drug paraphernalia items lying in plain view inside the pickup truck.

As Dennis had the driver exit the pickup truck, he noticed a plastic baggie hanging out of the subject’s pants pocket. A search of the man and pickup resulted in the discovery of a bag of a crystal substance appearing to be methamphetamine, glass smoking pipes and a digital scale. The substance was later confirmed as methamphetamine totaling 6.06 grams.

The driver of the truck, Frankie Davidson, was then arrested for first- and second-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Davidson was lodged in the Wayne Co. Detention Center.

