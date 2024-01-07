Alexa Minton’s Forecast | Scattered Rain and Wintry Mix for Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Scattered rain and cooler temps are persisting for your Sunday, with high temps pushing into the upper 30s. The potential for some flurries to intermix themselves with the scattered rainfall, but no accumulation on the ground is expected. Freezing rain could coat some surfaces outdoors as those temps in parts of the state waffle close to the freezing point.

Monday the focus shifts to a new system, as a region of low pressure pushes closer to the commonwealth. This system is loaded with a lot of moisture and those lines of pressure are packed tight on the front edge of the storm, leading to strong wind gusts in the overnight. Rain trickles in late Monday, turning more widespread by Tuesday. Cold air will rush in from Tuesday into Wednesday leading to the possibility that the rainfall activity could shift into some snowfall chances. Accumulation could be possible in some parts of the state with higher elevations. A First Alert Weather Day goes into affect for Monday through Wednesday.

Have a great Sunday!

