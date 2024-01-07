Everyday Kentucky
Bill filed to address hardships faced by expecting parents

Senate Bill 34 includes allocations for prenatal and postpartum care, along with increased...
By Jessica Umbro
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:27 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The first week of the 2024 legislative session has passed, and many proposed bills are making their way through the Kentucky house and senate chambers.

Following the overturn of Roe v. Wade in 2022, Kentucky became one of the strictest states in the nation in terms of abortion access.

“Senate bill 34 is an opportunity for the commonwealth of Kentucky’s government to say, ‘these lives matter, and we want to invest in them’,” said Sen. Whitney Westerfield (R), who represents Kentucky’s 3rd senate district.

State Senator Westerfield is the sponsor of senate bill 34. The 45-page proposal was introduced on Jan. 2.

“[The] government that is, can’t fix everything in the world that’s trying to push them towards an abortion or make them feel like that’s the choice that they have, the only choice, the only alternative that they have, but we can make a lot of other things easier that are also reasons for that,” said Sen. Westerfield.

The bill, which carries a price tag of around $550 million, includes allocations for prenatal and postpartum care, along with an increased accessibility to childcare, which Sen. Westerfield said makes up about half of the cost for the bill.

“There’s a lot of worthwhile things to spend the money on, I just believe this is one of them and we’re not doing enough,” said Sen. Westerfield.

Sen. Westerfield said his bill seems to be garnering bipartisan support in Frankfort.

However, some abortion access advocates believe the bill does not go far enough.

Carol Savkovich, the vice-chairperson of the Kentucky Religious Coalition for Reproductive Choice, provided WKYT with a statement:

“There’s nothing bad in this bill, it just is not nearly what Kentucky women need, but if you’re going to force Kentucky women to give birth, then supporting them during the years of child raising is the least that we can do,” said Sen. Westerfield.

Sen. Westerfield said he hopes the measure will work its way through Frankfort in benefit of women and families throughout the commonwealth.

“The bill could fall flat on its face and nothing like this happened, if that happens, I would say it’s a real black eye on the legislature for a missed opportunity to invest in the lives we say matter the most,” said Sen. Westerfield.

