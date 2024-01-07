Breathitt Co. man facing charges involving missing woman

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One man is behind bars in connection with a missing woman out of Breathitt County.

Breahtitt County Sheriff John Hollan said they detained Fairly Napier as a person of interest early Sunday morning.

After questioning, he was arrested and taken to the Kentucky River Regional Jail.

Police have not yet released the charges.

He said human remains were found burned in a car in a remote area of KY-1098.

The identity of the remains are not known as they were taken to Frankfort for identification.

It is not known if the two instances are connected.

Kentucky State Police Post 13 is continuing to investigate.

We will update as we continue learn more information.

