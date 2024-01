CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man was found dead on Crawfish Road on Saturday morning.

Clay County Coroner Joe Crockett tells WKYT the victim is a 77-year-old man.

He has not yet been identified.

His body is being taken to Frankfort for an autopsy.

Kentucky State Police is handling the investigation.

