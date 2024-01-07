Everyday Kentucky
Lexington FD shares tips on putting the freeze on winter fires

Lexington FD shares tips on putting the freeze on winter fires
Lexington FD shares tips on putting the freeze on winter fires
By Samantha Valentino
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - House fires occur more in the winter than in any other season. When the temperatures outside begin to drop, people start looking at ways to keep the temperature up inside their homes. According to FEMA, half of all house fires across the country happen between December and February.

One in seven house fires and one in five house fire deaths involve heating equipment.

“We see about 65,000 a year in the US, so, basically, your space heaters, kerosene heaters, things like that,” said District Chief for the Lexington Fire Department, Justin Dee.

He says fires often start due to a heater being too close to other items in the home. That’s why Dee recommends keeping heaters at least three feet away from anything that’s flammable.

“Away from curtains, furniture, couches. Anything that can catch fire, rugs, stuff like that,” said Dee.

Dee says it’s also important to check your heaters for damage.

“Anything that has cracked wiring, and definitely don’t use any kind of extension cords on an electronic heating appliance,” said Dee.

He says people often use extension cords to bring a space heater into the center of a room, not thinking about how fast extension cords can heat up, especially when they’re pulling so much heat.

“That’s what causes a lot of the fires we have. People will try to dry clothes and things like that on space heaters and just generally not keeping enough distance,” said Dee.

Dee recommends using common sense, like never leaving a heater unattended, as it can easily be knocked over by a pet or another person.

Dee says prevention is the first step in fighting winter fires. However, it is important to have a plan in place in case of an emergency.

He recommends talking to your family to put a plan in place to exit the home and call 911 safely.

Copyright 2024 WKYT. All rights reserved.

