Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Lexington Police searching for suspect in early morning crash

A car crashed into a building in Lexington after losing control hitting another car.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are searching for a driver involved an early morning crash in downtown Lexington.

Around 1:16 a.m. Sunday, Police say they responded to reports that a car crashed into a building along the 100 block of North Broadway.

Their early investigation shows the driver was turning onto North Broadway from Short Street when they hit another car, losing control of their vehicle and crashing into the building. Police say the driver of the vehicle then ran from the scene.

No injuries have been reported. The building was deemed structurally sound by the Lexington Fire department.

Lexington Police do not have suspect information at this time.

Copyright 2024 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect is in custody after a police chase ended in Berea.
Suspect in custody after multi-county chase ends in Berea
Fire reported on Cecil Way in Lexington.
Family displaced in Lexington house fire
A semi caught fire after crashing Friday morning in Lexington.
Semi fire ties up I-75 traffic in Lexington for hours
A man in Wayne County has died after a shooting with police.
Man dies in Wayne County shooting
Home surveillance video captured the moment a house cat immediately stepped in and chased off...
Cat protects family dog from coyote attack

Latest News

Top Stories: WKYT News at 11:00 PM - 01/06/2024
Top Stories: WKYT News at 11:00 PM - 01/06/2024
Kentucky State Police investigate Clay County homicide
WATCH | Kentucky State Police investigate Clay County homicide
Bill filed to address hardships faced by expecting parents
WATCH | Bill filed to address hardships faced by expecting parents
Senate Bill 34 includes allocations for prenatal and postpartum care, along with increased...
Bill filed to address hardships faced by expecting parents