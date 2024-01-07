Lexington Police searching for suspect in early morning crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police are searching for a driver involved an early morning crash in downtown Lexington.

Around 1:16 a.m. Sunday, Police say they responded to reports that a car crashed into a building along the 100 block of North Broadway.

Their early investigation shows the driver was turning onto North Broadway from Short Street when they hit another car, losing control of their vehicle and crashing into the building. Police say the driver of the vehicle then ran from the scene.

No injuries have been reported. The building was deemed structurally sound by the Lexington Fire department.

Lexington Police do not have suspect information at this time.

