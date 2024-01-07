Two injured in Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a shooting Sunday afternoon.

Officials say they were called out around 3:20 p.m. to the 2700 block of Red Clover Lane.

There, they found two victims with potentially life threatening injuries.

The two were taken to the hospital, but their current condition is unknown.

LPD did take a family member into custody at the scene.

Charges are pending.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

