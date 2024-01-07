Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
BOGO MONDAY$

Two injured in Lexington shooting

2700 block of Red Clover Lane
2700 block of Red Clover Lane(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are investigating a shooting Sunday afternoon.

Officials say they were called out around 3:20 p.m. to the 2700 block of Red Clover Lane.

There, they found two victims with potentially life threatening injuries.

The two were taken to the hospital, but their current condition is unknown.

LPD did take a family member into custody at the scene.

Charges are pending.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2024 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A suspect is in custody after a police chase ended in Berea.
Suspect in custody after multi-county chase ends in Berea
Fire reported on Cecil Way in Lexington.
Family displaced in Lexington house fire
A car crashed into a building in Lexington after losing control hitting another car.
Lexington Police searching for suspect in early morning crash
A man in Wayne County has died after a shooting with police.
Man dies in Wayne County shooting
A semi caught fire after crashing Friday morning in Lexington.
Semi fire ties up I-75 traffic in Lexington for hours

Latest News

MGN
Breathitt Co. man facing charges involving missing woman
Lexington FD shares tips on putting the freeze on winter fires
Lexington FD shares tips on putting the freeze on winter fires
Frankie Davidson
Albany man arrested on drug trafficking charges
A car crashed into a building in Lexington after losing control hitting another car.
Lexington Police searching for suspect in early morning crash