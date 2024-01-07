Everyday Kentucky
World of Warcraft helps investigators find missing teen hidden in man’s home

Thomas Ebersole, 31, is being held without bond on charges of traveling to meet a minor for sex, interfering with the custody of a minor and sheltering an unmarried minor.(MCSO)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:59 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - A Florida man was arrested after investigators used information from an online video game to find a missing girl from Ohio in his home, WCJB reports.

Marion County Sheriff’s deputies say they got a request from the FBI on Wednesday to help them investigate the disappearance of a 16-year-old girl from Ohio. According to investigators, the teenager’s World of Warcraft account was used at a home in Dunnellon, Florida.

Deputies determined the home belongs to 31-year-old Thomas Ebersole. His game account was also used at that address.

When deputies confronted Ebersole at his front door, he initially denied knowing the victim before deciding to reveal her hiding in the home. He allegedly admitted to deputies he drove to Ohio to meet the victim and bring her back. He also said he planned to hide her and make her his wife.

Ebersole was booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of traveling to meet a minor for sex, interfering with the custody of a minor and sheltering an unmarried minor. He is being held without bond.

